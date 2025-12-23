Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, RB James Cook, OT Dion Dawkins named to 2026 Pro Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games took place from November 27 through December 15, and the rosters were announced on Tuesday.

Three Buffalo Bills earned spots on the AFC roster — quarterback Josh Allen was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl, running back James Cook was selected to his third and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was selected to his fifth.

Allen, who led the fan vote among quarterbacks in the league, has thrown for 3,406 yards and 25 touchdowns through Week 16. He has also rushed for 552 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cook, who has 12 rushing touchdowns, currently leads the league in rushing through Week 16 with 1,532 yards. He is 43 yards ahead of Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts. Cook has also tallied 288 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. According to the Bills' website, Buffalo is 8-1 this season when Cook has 100-plus rushing yards in a game.

Dawkins has been a key part of the offensive line that has been leading the way for Cook and the rest of the running back room. Through Week 16, the Bills are first in average rush yards per game with 158.9 and second in average yards per rush with 5.1.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place the week of Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area. The games will feature an AFC vs. NFC flag football event as well as other events.

