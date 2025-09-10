Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance in comeback win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the team's historic comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The reigning NFL MVP had 424 total yards of offense and four total touchdowns. Allen's performance was highlighted by a monster fourth quarter in which he helped erase a 40-25 deficit on the way to a 41-40 win. He became the first player in NFL history to have 250+ passing yards & 2+ rushing TDs in any single quarter of any single game.

It was Allen's fifth career game with 300+ passing yards and 2+ rushing touchdowns, which is an NFL record. It was also his third career game with 350+ passing yards, 2+ passing touchdowns and 2+ rushing touchdowns, which is also an NFL record.

Allen is now the team's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 67; he passed Bills legend Thurman Thomas, who had 65.

It is Allen's 16th career player of the week award, which is the most of any player since he entered the NFL in 2018.

The Bills will hit the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday at 1 p.m.