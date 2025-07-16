Buffalo Bills QB and NFL MVP Josh Allen earns new 'Director of Billustration' role at New Era Cap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has taken on the new "Director of Billustration" role at New Era Cap. Allen is also now an equity partner in New Era Cap and has launched his first-ever professional LinkedIn page.

According to New Era, Allen has been a New Era Cap ambassador since his rookie campaign in 2018, and he is the first ever ambassador to receive equity in the company.

As a result of the expanded partnership, New Era will collaborate with Oishei Children’s Hospital and Allen will wear different hats customized by patients for him to wear before each home game. After each game, the hats will be auctioned off with proceeds going to The Patricia Allen Fund. Allen has also designed a custom Bills hat inspired by the hand-drawn buffalo he sketched. You can find the hats and more information here.

“Buffalo has become home for me and giving back to the community through my partnership with New Era means a lot," Allen said in a release. “The long-term partnership we have built over the years is personal. New Era has believed in me since I was a rookie, and I believe in the brand and where we are going. In my new role as Director of Billustration, I want to create something that connects football, fashion, and the amazing kids who inspire me every day.”

“Josh has been a valued member of the New Era family since his rookie season and we are beyond excited to deepen our partnership and expand our future together,” Chris Koch, CEO at New Era, said in a release. “His new role at the company and unique vision will continue to strengthen our core values to be a progressive, authentic, and disruptive brand, while we find creative ways to give back to the local Buffalo community and beyond.”

At the top of the page, you can watch a two-minute film from New Era featuring Allen to announce his new “Director of Billustration” role.