Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins to be honored with Key to the City of Buffalo during celebration on November 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it will honor Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins with the Key to the City during a special celebration in Niagara Square on November 14.

The city said the event will recognize Dawkins’ contributions to Buffalo, particularly Dawkins' dedication to children and families through his nonprofit organization, Dion’s Dreamers.

Dion's Dreamers supports youth development, social equity, and community empowerment through mentorship and charitable outreach across Western New York.

“Buffalo has been the pinnacle of my life since I was drafted here, and now with being able to receive the Key to the City, it means everything but especially unity with this city. It allows me to connect more hands of greatness, love, and passion to those who want to see the city continue to be a better place. I’m thankful to be honored. I’m thankful to be a part of everything that Buffalo has to offer and I’m thankful to now officially be called a Buffalonian. I will use this key not just as a trophy but to continue to drive this city to be as great as we know it all is.” - Dion Dawkins

The city said in part:

"Between 2017 and 2024, Dawkins’ impact on Buffalo has extended far beyond the gridiron. On the field, he has anchored the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line as a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, earning respect as one of the team’s most passionate leaders — known for his energy, toughness, and unwavering love for the city he represents. Off the field, his commitment to giving back has been nothing short of extraordinary.



Through Dion’s Dreamers and his own hands-on community outreach, Dion Dawkins has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, families, and residents across Buffalo and Western New York — empowering youth, uplifting families in need, and strengthening the city’s social fabric through mentorship, education, and charitable giving. His impact extends far beyond those direct efforts; his leadership and example have inspired countless others to give back, build partnerships, and promote kindness, inclusion, and opportunity. From serving meals during the holidays to supporting youth sports and education programs, to collaborating with local nonprofits in underserved neighborhoods, Dawkins embodies the very best of what it means to be a Buffalonian — selfless, compassionate, and deeply committed to his community."

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will feature music, food trucks, and a showcase of Dawkins’ drift cars on show for fans to enjoy. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m.

"The Bills organization could not be more proud of Dion receiving a Key to the City of Buffalo, becoming the first person to be recognized in this manner in more than a decade. Dion’s commitment to the Buffalo community along with his love and care for others is inspiring. One of this city’s adopted sons receiving this recognition from his adopted city is very fitting for someone so deserving." - Pete Guelli, Buffalo Bills EVP & Chief Operating Officer

The following traffic measures will be in place for the event:

