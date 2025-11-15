Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins receives the Key to the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo honored Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins with the Key to the City during a special celebration in Niagara Square on Friday.

The event recognized Dawkins’ contributions to Buffalo, particularly his dedication to children and families through his nonprofit organization, Dion’s Dreamers.

"This key will be one of my most cherished possessions because it represents acceptance, love, and family," Dawkins said.

The Bills drafted Dawkins in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he has played in 137 games across his nine seasons with the team. He has been named to four Pro Bowls and has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award three times (2022, 2023, and 2024). The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes players for their on-field performance and work in the community.

In March 2024, the Bills signed Dawkins to a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Bills through 2027.

After the extension was made public, Dawkins posted on social media, "When I said Buffalo is my Home I meant it #LoveYall #BillsMafia #YouAlreadyShnow"