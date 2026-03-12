Buffalo Bills officially welcome DJ Moore, Bradley Chubb and Dee Alford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills officially welcomed wide receiver DJ Moore, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Dee Alford on Thursday.

DJ Moore

The Bills acquired Moore and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

Moore, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, will be 29 years old in April and has played eight years in the NFL. His first five seasons were with the Panthers, and his last three seasons were with the Bears.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2020 and 2021, when Moore played for the Panthers.

In his eight NFL seasons, Moore has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Bradley Chubb

The Bills signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year deal on Thursday. Chubb is no stranger to the Bills as he spent the last four years with the Miami Dolphins after being traded by the Denver Broncos in 2022. Chubb missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL that he suffered late in the 2023 season.

Chubb played in all 17 games in 2025 with the Dolphins and had 8.5 sacks. He also recorded 47 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

The signing of Chubb helps the Bills fill a need at edge rusher following the departure of Joey Bosa.

Dee Alford

The Bills also signed cornerback Dee Alford to a three-year deal on Thursday. Alford has played in 64 games across four NFL seasons, all with the Atlanta Falcons. According to the Bills, Alford had a career-high in passes defensed (13), interceptions (3), tackles for loss (6) and sacks (2) in 2025.

