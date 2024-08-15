Buffalo Bills officially submit request to host NFL Draft in 2028 or 2029

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are one step closer to potentially hosting a National Football League Draft in Western New York.

As first reported by The Buffalo News, the Bills have submitted an official request to host the NFL Draft in either 2028 or 2029.

The new Highmark Stadium is expected to open in 2026.

The Bills confirm they have completed a form for the league office that shows the NFL they are interested in hosting. The Chief Operating Officer of the Bills told The Buffalo News, that they will be meeting with other teams that have hosted the draft to get a better understanding of the process.



The President and CEO of Visit Detroit spoke with 7 News anchor Jeff Russo about the impact of the draft after we learned the Bills were interested in bringing the event to Western New York.

Earlier this year, Detroit hosted the event. It drew 775,000 fans and brought in more than

$200 million for the city and surrounding businesses.

The Bills are building a new stadium across the street from the current Highmark Stadium. The new venue is estimated to cost $1.7 billion and is expected to be open for the 2026 NFL season, giving the Bills time to prepare for possibly becoming a host.