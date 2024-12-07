Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson opens up about personal mental health battle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills tackle Alec Anderson is becoming a well-known name, because of the impact he's making this season. He went viral in the Sunday night snow game for lifting up his shirt at the crowd.

"My first natural reaction was to flash the crowd, but I couldn’t get my shoulder pads high enough," Anderson joked.

However, Anderson's three years in the NFL haven't always been filled with fun.

"My rookie year I had pretty bad panic attacks," said Anderson. "Just being in the NFL, and the stress that comes with it all."

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 27-24. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Anderson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, before being elevated to the active roster in 2023. At that time Anderson said he wasn't his healthiest physically, which weighed on him mentally.

"For me mental health issues...It's been a battle to say the least," explained Anderson. "You're up and down, and you feel something one day, and the next day you feel completely different."

Anderson said the Bills Team Sports Psychologist Dr. Desaree Festa helped him. His closest teammates, one of which is Spencer Brown, also played a big part. The two were neighbors during Anderson's first year.

"When people are going through stuff the easiest way to get through is with people, and when you're legit 300 feet from your best friends on the team it helps out a lot," said Brown.

To Anderson the conversation around mental health is important. His grandfather, a veteran, struggled with PTSD. His uncle died by suicide this past year.

"So I think it's very important to come out, and speak about these things," said Anderson. "Something we all have to be aware about, and sensitive in the aspect of hearing men out, and telling them it is okay to get your emotions out."

WKBW 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety

WKBW More than four times as many men die by suicide every year compared to women

"What's sad is it's more of a normal occurrence than people think, but its so ostracized," said Anderson. "It feels so foreign especially to young men and little boys because we’re told to suck it up, and move on with our life."

Anderson advocates for mental health awareness so more people know that no matter who you are, it's okay to have personal struggles.

"We're all human beings," said Anderson.

"A lot of times we think that these athletes are almost prolific, because you know they're the best of the best," said Josh Ciullo, a youth peer advocate for Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

"I think to start that conversation and say that this is even happening at the professional level...It allows, especially the youth, to see that one, it is normal and two that it's okay," explained Ciullo.

Last Sunday Anderson chose to wear these cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. They have the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on them and say Silence the Sham, which is a mental health nonprofit.

NFL/Buffalo Bills Alec Anderson's My Cause My Cleats

Anderson said he still has his own anxiety that he manages with breathing exercises, specifically the Wim Hof breathing method.

"I do those at night before I go to bed, and it recenters myself," said Anderson. "On gamedays, right before plays, if I'm running out there I take a four-second breath in through my stomach not my chest, then you let it out of your mouth for six seconds...Breathing is life."

Anderson also credits his fiancée Alysha, who he recently proposed to, as a huge supporter.

"She changed my life dramatically," said Anderson. "Makes my days better just to go home, and talk knowing that you have somebody there willing to drop whatever you need and give you your 100%"

Anderson's message to anyone struggling mentally:

"My message is to embrace every aspect of your depression, your mental health issues that you're fighting and no one knows about, your silent wars you're going through, to embrace fully and acknowledge that’s part of who you are. Know that it's not a bad aspect about you, and there is help out there. You should not in anyway feel belittled ashamed or scared to voice how deeply you feel."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

