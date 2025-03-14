Buffalo Bills bring in Dane Jackson, Darrick Forrest, Kendrick Green on one-year deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the addition of three players on one-year deals.

On Thursday, the team announced that safety Darrick Forrest signed a one-year deal.

Forrest, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent his first four seasons in the league with the Washington Commanders. Across those four seasons, he played in 40 games, with starts in 17 of them, and tallied 137 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

On Friday, the team announced they agreed to terms with CB Dane Jackson and G Kendrick Green on one-year contracts.

Jackson, originally selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills, comes back to Buffalo after spending a single season with the Carolina Panthers. In his five years in the NFL, Jackson has played in 61 games, with starts in 31 of them, and tallied 175 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Green, selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, comes to Buffalo from the Houston Texans. In three seasons in the NFL, Green has played in 36 games, with starts in 19 of them.

You can find information on all the other Bills additions this offseason from the 7 Sports team here.