Buffalo Bills announce return of iconic red helmets to celebrate final season at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the return of the team's iconic red helmets to celebrate the final season at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills will wear the red helmets for the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium. The helmets feature the classic blue and white striping with white facemasks, which the team wore from 1987-2001.

The team also announced that the "Standing Buffalo" throwback uniforms are coming back and will be worn twice during the 2025 season. The uniforms were first introduced in 1962 have a red standing Buffalo silhouette on the helmet and classic jersey color scheme. They will wear the throwback jerseys with the standing Buffalo helmet for their Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and the Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has not worn the throwbacks since October 2021.