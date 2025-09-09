Buffalo Bills and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announce partnership to grow football in Canada

TORONTO, CANADA (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have announced a new partnership to help grow the game of football in Canada.

It's being called a first-of-its-kind partnership that will include merchandise and activation opportunities across the Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and other MLSE properties.

“There are no borders when it comes to passion for the game of football, and the rich history of both teams has contributed to Southern Ontario and Western New York being a hotbed for the game,” said Keith Pelley, President & CEO of MLSE. “We will always be stronger as partners, and by working together as teammates to grow the game, we will not only strengthen the profile for both the Argonauts and Bills but create opportunities for thousands of young fans to learn and love the game of football. Our games may have differences on the field, but the heart of this great game, both in the players and in our fans, is the same and we look forward to celebrating and growing it together in the years ahead.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Canadian Bills fans will have access to official team merchandise at Real Sports Apparel in-store and online. A Toronto-founded lifestyle brand called Peace Collective will also unveil a limited-edition Bills x Argos collection, available at Real Sports Apparel and BMO Field.

During the Bills' season, fans in Ontario will be able to gather at the newly renovated Real Sports Bar & Grill for official watch parties. It will also host themed programming, alumni and mascot drop-ins, apparel and ticket giveaways, and much more.

Both organizations will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. It will take place at BMO Field, where Toronto FC plays.

Bills COO Pete Guelli and MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley will be in attendance, as well as Argos GM Michael Clemons. Doug Flutie, who played for both football teams, will also join Bills' limited partners Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Jozy Altidore for the 2 p.m. announcement.

We will stream the announcement live. Once it begins, it will be available in the video player below.