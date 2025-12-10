Bud Light unveils limited-edition 'Blizzard Brew' made with snow from Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bud Light has unveiled a limited-edition "Blizzard Brew" made with snow from Highmark Stadium.

Bud Light said NFL fans around the world have become familiar with one of the stadium's most iconic traditions: Bills Mafia shoveling it out after a heavy snowfall before a home game.

After the first snowfall at the stadium this year, Bud Light said it joined forces with the Bills to collect the snow and transport it to Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Baldwinsville, N.Y. The snow was then integrated in the brewing process to create the limited-edition "Blizzard Brew."

The new brew, which Bud Light said is a way to celebrate and thank fans whose passion and traditions make the community special, will be in custom 16-ounce cans and packaging.

Bud Light said the "Blizzard Brew" will be available at participating retailers in the Buffalo area and wherever Bills Mafia enjoys the final regular season home game.

"It's no secret Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, with fans in Buffalo and beyond who will do anything for their team. That dedication is on full display when they show up to Highmark Stadium with shovels in hand, and we couldn't be more honored to show up for Bills fans by creating a brew that both showcases and celebrates their years of commitment to the team." - Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch