Bills WR DJ Moore listed as inactive ahead of Monday night matchup against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Top receiver DJ Moore is inactive for the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Moore is out with a nagging shoulder injury, the Bills announced 90 minutes before kickoff. The nine-year NFL veteran went through a pregame workout at SoFi Stadium before being ruled out.

Buffalo already knew it would be without receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee).

Moore has 12 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown so far in his first season with the Bills. He topped 750 yards receiving in each of his first seven seasons with Carolina and Chicago, posting four 1,000-yard seasons.

Buffalo also will be without top nickel back Dee Alford, who missed two days of practice this week with an ankle injury, but cornerback Christian Benford is back in uniform after missing one game with a toe injury.

Receiver Skyler Bell, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Connecticut, is active for Buffalo for the first time this season.

Do-it-all defensive back Quentin Lake is active for the Rams after missing most of the past week of practice because of a hip injury.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also is active after missing one game with a sore back.