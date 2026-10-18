Bills' Week 6 inactives: DJ Moore, Ed Oliver won't play against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Wide receiver DJ Moore was listed as inactive ahead of the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moore has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that he first suffered during the Bills' Week 2 game against the Lions.

Full list of inactive Bills players:

WR DJ Moore

OLB Mike Danna

G Ar'maj Reed-Adams

T/G Jude Bowry

DL Ed Oliver

Both wide receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders are active after being listed as questionable.

The Bills come to Las Vegas after an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a game that easily could have swung the other way between Super Bowl contenders. Now Buffalo (4-1) will try to avoid a letdown when facing the Raiders (3-2) on Sunday.