BUFFAL (WKBW) — Monday, the Bills announced the trade of guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals. The trade gives Buffalo a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The Bills picked up Ford in 2019 as a second-round pick. In three seasons, Ford has played in 38 games.

The second round of preseason cuts comes Tuesday, as each team must be trimmed down to 80.