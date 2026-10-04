Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills suffer first defeat of 2026 season after 29-26 loss to Patriots

Patriots Bills Football
AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half during an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Patriots Bills Football
Posted
and last updated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills lost their divisional matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The game remained close, but the Patriots emerged victorious with a score of 29-26.

Watch: Matt Bové points out offensive, defensive issues for the Bills following their first loss of the season

Injuries piled up for the Bills as defensive lineman Ed Oliver and cornerback Dee Alford both suffered ankle injuries. Wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and defensive back Te'Cory Couch (hamstring) had also been downgraded to doubtful during the game.

A stellar one-handed touchdown grab by Efton Chism III put the Patriots ahead in the final minutes of the game.

The 3-1 Bills will face off against the Rams for a Monday night matchup on October 12.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app