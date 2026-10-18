Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson ejected from Raiders game after appearing to spit at opposing players

LAS VEGAS — Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the Week 6 matchup against the Raiders after appearing to spit toward players on the opposing team.

Late in the first half, with the Raiders driving into the red zone, Gardner-Johnson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The referee announced that Gardner-Johnson had been disqualified from the game.

Later in the broadcast, Gardner-Johnson was seen spitting in the direction of multiple Raiders players, including tight end Brock Bowers.

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