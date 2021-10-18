Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills Mafia takes over the Music City ahead of a Monday Night matchup with the Titans

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ABC7
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Bills fans descend on Nashville ahead of a Monday Night game against the Titans.
BILLS FAN BUS1.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 06:00:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — Bills fans have stampeded into Nashville ahead of the Bills' second primetime game in a row.

The team is set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, and over the weekend, Bills Mafia headed south to show their support.

"Bills fans are everywhere! 'Go Bills!' is shouted everywhere," one fan told Channel 7 sports.

Fans have even crowded local bars and clubs; some even playing the famous "Bills Make Me Wanna Shout" song, accompanied by fans singing along.

Bills Mafia takes over Nashville ahead of MNF matchup

Kickoff of Monday Night Football is at 8:15 p.m. on ABC7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!