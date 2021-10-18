Bills Mafia takes over the Music City ahead of a Monday Night matchup with the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — Bills fans have stampeded into Nashville ahead of the Bills' second primetime game in a row.

The team is set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, and over the weekend, Bills Mafia headed south to show their support.

"Bills fans are everywhere! 'Go Bills!' is shouted everywhere," one fan told Channel 7 sports.

Fans have even crowded local bars and clubs; some even playing the famous "Bills Make Me Wanna Shout" song, accompanied by fans singing along.

Bills Mafia takes over Nashville ahead of MNF matchup

Kickoff of Monday Night Football is at 8:15 p.m. on ABC7.