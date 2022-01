BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, also known as Bills Mafia, made their way out to Kansas City in support of the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Prior to the AFC Divisional round matchup between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Bills Mafia was out tailgating loud and proud.

From Sahlen's hot dogs, to Bison dip, to Labatt Blue and of course table smashing, it was a true Bills Mafia tailgate even though it was hundreds of miles away from home.