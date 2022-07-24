ROCHESTER — Summer is over, and it's time to work is how Bills head coach Sean McDermott would put it in simple terms.

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills are stepping into a season with high expectations. After last year ended in heartbreak in the AFC Divisional Round, the team is projected to go even further.

"We got to come out here and find ways to get better and improve on. Nothing we did last year will carry over to this year. Also, nothing we do next year is going to affect us this year, "said Josh Allen.

With Allen in the driver's seat, Bills Mafia is anxious to see what this core group of guys can do with the new draft pieces in the offense, along with some experienced players like Gabriel Davis taking on a more prominent role.

However, the signing of Von Miller changes the defense's dynamic and adds to the Bills' already star power.

"I'm excited about this group. It's the first time I've been in there with defensive tackles, defensive ends, and everybody all in one. It's fun and has a big room. A lot of energy in there," said Von Miller.