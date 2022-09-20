Watch Now
Bills CB Dane Jackson taken off field after scary hit

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 21:33:57-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance during the final seconds of the first half of Monday night's home opener.

Jackson took an accidental hit to the head and neck from teammate and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Both players were in the process of tackling Titans receiver Treylon Burks when Edmunds hit Burks head-on.

Jackson is currently being taken to ECMC for further evaluation of a possible neck injury. The Buffalo Bills PR tweeted after the injury that Jackson continues to have full movement in his extremities.

