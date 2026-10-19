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Bills bring back CB Tre'Davious White on practice squad deal

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AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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BUFFALO (AP) — Cornerback Tre'Davious White is signing with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, ESPN reports, setting up a reunion with the team for the veteran defensive back.

White was drafted by the Bills with the 27th overall pick in 2017. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019. White later suffered major injuries, including a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023, before being released by the Bills in 2024.

White returned for the 2025 season, starting 16 regular-season games and two playoff games.

In 98 games started with the Bills, White recorded 19 interceptions, 271 solo tackles and five forced fumbles, according to Pro Football Reference.

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