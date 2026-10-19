Bills bring back CB Tre'Davious White on practice squad deal

BUFFALO (AP) — Cornerback Tre'Davious White is signing with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, ESPN reports, setting up a reunion with the team for the veteran defensive back.

White was drafted by the Bills with the 27th overall pick in 2017. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019. White later suffered major injuries, including a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023, before being released by the Bills in 2024.

White returned for the 2025 season, starting 16 regular-season games and two playoff games.

In 98 games started with the Bills, White recorded 19 interceptions, 271 solo tackles and five forced fumbles, according to Pro Football Reference.