Bills beat Chargers 24-16 despite being bogged down by multiple turnovers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite emerging victorious, the Bills’ offense struggled with multiple turnovers in their second game at the new Highmark Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills, debuting their "Nickel City" uniforms, won by a score of 24-16. The game was iced after the Chargers failed to recover their onside kick attempt late in the fourth quarter.

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Josh Allen scored two touchdowns rushing and the Buffalo Bills overcame a five-turnover outing to pull out a 24-16 victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Allen’s second score, a 1-yard plunge with 7:35 left, gave Buffalo its first lead. The Bills then sealed the win on James Cook’s 3-yard run four minutes later, and after Buffalo’s defense forced Justin Herbert’s incompletion on fourth down at the Chargers 45.

Buffalo improved to 3-0 despite Allen’s two interceptions and lost fumble. Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid also lost fumbles.

The problem for the Chargers was their inability to take advantage — with three of Buffalo’s turnovers occurring in Bills’ territory.

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Los Angeles opened the scoring on Herbert’s 1-yard shovel pass to Keaton Mitchell on a drive set up after Cook lost a fumble on Buffalo’s first snap from scrimmage. And the Chargers built a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Cameron Dicker’s 31-yard field goal that followed Allen’s first interception.

For much of the remainder of the game, the Chargers resembled the sputtering offense that opened the season being limited to 14 points per outing and combining for more punts (seven) and turnovers (five) than touchdowns (four) in its first two games.

The 0-3 start is L.A.’s worst since opening the 2017 season with three consecutive losses.

Buffalo, meantime, is 3-0 through three outings for the third straight year and fifth time in nine seasons under Allen.

Allen’s two touchdown runs upped his career total from scrimmage to 87 (85 rushing and two receiving) — tying Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed for the team record.