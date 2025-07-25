PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are more cameras at Buffalo Bills training camp this year, with the crew from HBO's "Hard Knocks" capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments this summer. The sports documentary series is produced by NFL Films for HBO.

The first episode with the Bills will air on August 5, and Bills Mafia is already excited.

WKBW Fans have been excited for "Hard Knocks" to feature the Bills this year

"Hard Knocks" has featured NFL teams since 2001, but now it's Buffalo's turn in the spotlight.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with HBO's Hard Knocks at Buffalo Bills training camp

"I love it, I love it,' said Bills OL Dion Dawkins. "We are entertainers and athletes, the cameras are always rolling. You can't hide from it, so be your true self and let the camera show."

WKBW Dion Dawkins with his family at a press conference on Thursday after practice

No shock here, the director of "Hard Knocks," Pat Harris, said Dawkins has been a great and energetic character for the film. I sat down with Harris on Thursday after following his crews around for the day to see how they operate.

WKBW Michael Schwartz and Hard Knocks Director Pat Harris

"What will make this great is that it's the best team we've had, Josh is probably the best player we've had on the show," said Harris. "I think trying to tell a more unique story with that and really embrace that and say this isn't a team that's on the cusp or on the upswing, they're already established and trying to win a Super Bowl."

Harris is hoping for a Bills Super Bowl win, as he's a Bills fan himself from Penfield.

"I grew up coming here to camp," said Harris, who said many family members actually attended St. John Fisher University.

WKBW NFL Films cameraman at Bills Training Camp on Thursday

My day with the crew started just before 8 a.m., after a private production meeting with staff. I then hitched a ride with cameramen taking their heavy cameras to different points around the field.

WKBW NFL Films cameraman films Bills training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025

I met Adrian, who captures practice above the press box at St. John Fisher. He's communicating with other staff, in case there are shots missed on the ground that only Adrian can see.

"We have a plan, and then as things pop up, we just react and we adjust," said Damon Reynolds, a production manager.

WKBW Damon Reynolds, a production manager with NFL Films

There are also camera positions around the field, including a small tent where a crew member controls a camera movement with a joystick. You'll see blue NFL Films shirts just about everywhere you look, capturing everything going on both on and off the field.

WKBW Camerman Adrian focuses on players at Bills Training Camp

On Thursday, crews even filmed New York Governor Kathy Hochul's press conference about a heart health bill that she signed into law before training camp.

WKBW The first episode of "Hard Knocks" with the Bills airs on August 5