Behind the scenes with HBO's Hard Knocks at Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are more cameras at Buffalo Bills training camp this year, with the crew from HBO's "Hard Knocks" capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments this summer. The sports documentary series is produced by NFL Films for HBO.
The first episode with the Bills will air on August 5, and Bills Mafia is already excited.
"Hard Knocks" has featured NFL teams since 2001, but now it's Buffalo's turn in the spotlight.
"I love it, I love it,' said Bills OL Dion Dawkins. "We are entertainers and athletes, the cameras are always rolling. You can't hide from it, so be your true self and let the camera show."
No shock here, the director of "Hard Knocks," Pat Harris, said Dawkins has been a great and energetic character for the film. I sat down with Harris on Thursday after following his crews around for the day to see how they operate.
"What will make this great is that it's the best team we've had, Josh is probably the best player we've had on the show," said Harris. "I think trying to tell a more unique story with that and really embrace that and say this isn't a team that's on the cusp or on the upswing, they're already established and trying to win a Super Bowl."
Harris is hoping for a Bills Super Bowl win, as he's a Bills fan himself from Penfield.
"I grew up coming here to camp," said Harris, who said many family members actually attended St. John Fisher University.
My day with the crew started just before 8 a.m., after a private production meeting with staff. I then hitched a ride with cameramen taking their heavy cameras to different points around the field.
I met Adrian, who captures practice above the press box at St. John Fisher. He's communicating with other staff, in case there are shots missed on the ground that only Adrian can see.
"We have a plan, and then as things pop up, we just react and we adjust," said Damon Reynolds, a production manager.
There are also camera positions around the field, including a small tent where a crew member controls a camera movement with a joystick. You'll see blue NFL Films shirts just about everywhere you look, capturing everything going on both on and off the field.
On Thursday, crews even filmed New York Governor Kathy Hochul's press conference about a heart health bill that she signed into law before training camp.
