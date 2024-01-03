'Banged up at exactly the wrong time': How the Bills stack up against Miami in the battle for the AFC East

Sunday's game may be in Miami, but it is the Buffalo Bills bringing the heat as they enter Week 18 on a four game win streak.

The match-up will be a battle for the AFC East as the Dolphins current lead the conference at 11-5. However, as ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques said in this week's Leading the Charge, it is hard to bet against the Bills.

"I have yet to see the Dolphins beat the Bills in a game that matters,” said Louis-Jacques.

Injuries plaguing Miami's defense will likely work in the Bills favor trying to claim the conference.

“Miami is banged up at exactly the wrong time,” said Louis-Jacques. “At full strength this would have been an exciting match up”

So how can the Bills capitalize to claim the AFC East Championship?

7 Sports Director Matt Bové and Marcel Louis-Jacques discuss miss-match opportunities, how Miami's defense will stack up and key players in the video above.