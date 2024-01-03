Watch Now
'Banged up at exactly the wrong time': How the Bills stack up against Miami in the battle for the AFC East

ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques weighs in on how the Buffalo Bills will stack up against Miami heading into Week 18 on this week's Leading the Charge.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 21:41:22-05

Sunday's game may be in Miami, but it is the Buffalo Bills bringing the heat as they enter Week 18 on a four game win streak.

The match-up will be a battle for the AFC East as the Dolphins current lead the conference at 11-5. However, as ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques said in this week's Leading the Charge, it is hard to bet against the Bills.

"I have yet to see the Dolphins beat the Bills in a game that matters,” said Louis-Jacques.

Injuries plaguing Miami's defense will likely work in the Bills favor trying to claim the conference.

“Miami is banged up at exactly the wrong time,” said Louis-Jacques. “At full strength this would have been an exciting match up”

So how can the Bills capitalize to claim the AFC East Championship?

7 Sports Director Matt Bové and Marcel Louis-Jacques discuss miss-match opportunities, how Miami's defense will stack up and key players in the video above.

