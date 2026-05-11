'A lot of emotions': Jalon Kilgore's journey from South Carolina to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills head into the 2026 season, their coaching staff and roster look a lot different.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted and was named the new head coach after Sean McDermott was fired. Brady then hired Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator and Jim Leonhard as the team's new defensive coordinator.

With new coaches come new schemes, especially on defense, and the Bills have added several assets on that side of the ball in an effort to set themselves up for success.

One of those assets is safety Jalon Kilgore, the team selected him in the fifth round, 167th overall, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

We sat down with Kilgore after his first day of practice with the Bills and discussed his journey from South Carolina to where he is today.

You can watch our conversation below.