Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to team up with Mahomes against Brady and Rodgers in Capital One's The Match

Josh Allen
Tony Avelar/AP
Josh Allen follows his drive from the second tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Josh Allen
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 13:47:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will team up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to compete against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's The Match, the Bills announced Monday.

The 12-hole golf event will take place on June 1 at 7 p.m. in Las Vegas and will air live exclusively on TNT.

Allen is no stranger to golfing as he participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Capital One's The Match has raised $33 million for different organizations and donated 17 million meals to Feeding America since 2018.

