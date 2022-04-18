Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to team up with Mahomes against Brady and Rodgers in Capital One's The Match

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will team up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to compete against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's The Match, the Bills announced Monday.

The 12-hole golf event will take place on June 1 at 7 p.m. in Las Vegas and will air live exclusively on TNT.

Allen is no stranger to golfing as he participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Capital One's The Match has raised $33 million for different organizations and donated 17 million meals to Feeding America since 2018.