Buffalo Beauts select Swedish goalie Lovisa Berndtsson first overall in NWHL International Draft

WKBW
Buffalo Beauts
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 25, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second time in three days, a Buffalo hockey team had the number one pick in the draft.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Beauts drafted Swedish goalie Lovisa Berndtsson first overall in the 2021 NWHL International Draft.

Berndtsson, 32, spent the last five seasons with Djurgardens of the Swedish Women's Hockey League.

Last season, Berndtsson had a 14-8 record with a 1.96 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

