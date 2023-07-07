Buffalo Beauts era comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week the players in the Premier Hockey Federation, including seven teams, were bought out by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King.

The move means the Buffalo Beauts era has officially come to an end. However, the move is a response to the launch of a new women’s professional hockey league that will form 6 teams, one less than the PHF.

Players within the Buffalo Beauts were not expecting the league to make this move and now have voided contracts. However, the players are able to try and find a new home in the new PWHPA.

The goal is to merge the best women's hockey players into one league with higher wages according to the league's latest press release.