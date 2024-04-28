Buffalo Bandits win in overtime to advance to semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are one step closer to reaching the championship game.

Saturday, the Bandits defeated the No. 5 Georgia Swarm in overtime, courtesy of Josh Byrne. The night ended with Byrne's tallying five goals.

The win means the Bandits will face rival Toronto Rock in a best-of-three semifinal series. This will mark the third straight season these two teams have faced off in the semifinals.

Game one is scheduled for May 3 in Toronto.