Buffalo Bandits top Albany 12-11 in overtime

Adam Unger
The Buffalo Bandits gather at their bench during a game against the Albany FireWolves on February 18, 2022. The Bandits went on to win 13-8.
Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 05, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits and Albany FireWolves needed more than 60 minutes to settle Saturday night's contest. Bandits forward Kyle Buchanan needed less than a minute to win it. Buffalo prevailed 12-11 in overtime.

Forward Dhane Smith led the way offensively for the Bandits with three goals and five assists. Josh Byrne and Tehoka Nanticoke scored two goals each, while goalie Matt Vinc made 26 saves.

The Bandits' win lifts them to a league-best 9-1 on the season. Buffalo hosts the Philadelphia Wings at KeyBank Center on March 12 at 7:00 p.m.

