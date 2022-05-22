Buffalo Bandits sweep Toronto, advance to NLL Finals with 10-9 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are the NLL's Eastern Conference champions! The top seed took care of business on the road with a 10-9 win to sweep the Toronto Rock.

Four different Bandits scored two goals apiece in the win. Josh Byrne led the way with six assists, while Matt Vinc made 42 saves.

However, Buffalo almost lost a 9-5 fourth quarter lead. A potential game-tying goal in the final seconds was waved off after the play was reviewed.

The Bandits are going back to the NLL Finals. It will be the NLL's first time crowning a champion since the 2019 season.

Either the Colorado Mammoth or the San Diego Seals will take on the Bandits as the Western Conference Champions. Regardless, Buffalo will host the first game of the finals in two weeks.