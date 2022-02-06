Buffalo Bandits start season 6-0 for first time since 1996 following 11-8 win over Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in 26 years, the Buffalo Bandits have started the season with a 6-0 record following a 11-8 win over Rochester, Saturday night.

The Bandits are currently the only undefeated team in the National Lacrosse League.

Bandits forward Dhane Smith is tied for third in the league in assists with 29 and fifth in the league in points with 42.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc leads the league in wins with six, third in save percentage at .811, and fourth in goals against average at 9.63.

The Bandits next game is Saturday against the Toronto Rock.