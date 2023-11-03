Buffalo Bandits sign 2023 NLL Finals MVP Dhane Smith to five-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits announced the team has signed forward Dhane Smith to a five-year deal.
Smith, who is also known as "The Great Dhane," was selected by the Bandits in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2012 NLL Entry Draft. With this new deal, he will return to the Bandits for his 11th season.
Coming in to buffalo as a 19 year old, going through ups and downs no place I’d rather be I ain’t leaving BANDITLAND #letsrunitback https://t.co/dLYTScfR1W— Dhane Smith (@dhanesmith92) November 3, 2023
Last season Smith led the NLL in assists with 96 and was second in points with 132. His 96 assists broke his own NLL record for most assists in a single season. The two-time NLL MVP (2016, 2022) is one of five players in league history to win at least two MVP awards and was one of three finalists for the NLL MVP in 2023.
Smith's record-breaking regular season also carried over into the playoffs as he led the Bandits to the team's first NLL Championship since 2008 and was named NLL Finals MVP. He posted 49 points in six games, setting the NLL record for most points in a single postseason, and became the fourth player in league history to record at least 150 playoff points.
The team will begin training camp on Saturday and will host its annual open practice on November 11 at KeyBank Center.
The reigning, defending and undisputed 2023 NLL Cup Champions will begin the quest for back-to-back NLL championships on the road against the Albany FireWolves on December 9.
The Bandits will return to the KeyBank Center and raise the team's fifth championship banner to the rafters before the home opener against the San Diego Seals on December 16.
Below you can find other roster moves that have been announced this offseason:
- July 27 — Transition player Frank Brown signed a one-year contract
- July 31 — Defenseman and team captain Steve Priolo signed a one-year contract
- August 1 — Defensemen Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting and transition player Nick Weiss signed one-year contracts
- August 3 — Defenseman Carter McKenzie signed a one-year contract
- August 8 — Forward Kyle Buchanan signed a one-year contract
- August 11 — Goaltender Matt Vinc signed a two-year contract, defenseman Adam Bomberry signed a one-year contract
- August 14 — Forward Brandon Robinson signed a one-year contract
- September 6 — Defenseman Cam Wyers signed a two-year contract, acquired goaltender Steve Orleman, a second-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 from New York, sent a third-round pick in 2026 to New York and forward Nathaniel Kozevnikov to Saskatchewan
- September 8 — Defensemen Zack Belter and Ryan Sharkey signed two-year contracts
- September 11 — Forward Christian Watts and transition player Austin Blumbergs signed two-year contracts
- September 12 — Forward Brad McCulley signed a two-year contract
- September 16 — Selected goaltender Evan Constantopoulos, forward Jake Rosa, forward Kellen Pulera, and defenseman Duncan Carte in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft
- September 21 — Carte and Constantopoulos signed one-year contracts
- September 22 — Goaltender Devlin Shanahan signed a one-year contract
- September 27 — Forwards Dan Kritkausky and Brian Wiles signed one-year contracts
- October 2 — Orleman signed a two-year contract
- October 3 — Transition player Ian MacKay signed a three-year contract
- October 11 — Forward Alex Kew signed a one-year contract
- October 23 — Forward Chase Fraser signed a one-year contract
- October 24 — Forward Tehoka Nanticoke signed a two-year contract