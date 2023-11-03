Buffalo Bandits sign 2023 NLL Finals MVP Dhane Smith to five-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits announced the team has signed forward Dhane Smith to a five-year deal.

Smith, who is also known as "The Great Dhane," was selected by the Bandits in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2012 NLL Entry Draft. With this new deal, he will return to the Bandits for his 11th season.

Coming in to buffalo as a 19 year old, going through ups and downs no place I’d rather be I ain’t leaving BANDITLAND #letsrunitback https://t.co/dLYTScfR1W — Dhane Smith (@dhanesmith92) November 3, 2023

Last season Smith led the NLL in assists with 96 and was second in points with 132. His 96 assists broke his own NLL record for most assists in a single season. The two-time NLL MVP (2016, 2022) is one of five players in league history to win at least two MVP awards and was one of three finalists for the NLL MVP in 2023.

Smith's record-breaking regular season also carried over into the playoffs as he led the Bandits to the team's first NLL Championship since 2008 and was named NLL Finals MVP. He posted 49 points in six games, setting the NLL record for most points in a single postseason, and became the fourth player in league history to record at least 150 playoff points.

The team will begin training camp on Saturday and will host its annual open practice on November 11 at KeyBank Center.

The reigning, defending and undisputed 2023 NLL Cup Champions will begin the quest for back-to-back NLL championships on the road against the Albany FireWolves on December 9.

The Bandits will return to the KeyBank Center and raise the team's fifth championship banner to the rafters before the home opener against the San Diego Seals on December 16.

Below you can find other roster moves that have been announced this offseason:

