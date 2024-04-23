Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Buffalo Bandits lead National Lacrosse League in attendance once again

The defending champions start the playoffs on Saturday at KeyBank Center
BUFFALO BANDITS COURTESY NLL.png
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS COURTESY NLL.png
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:50:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to Banditland. Population: The largest in the league.

The defending National Lacrosse League champion Buffalo Bandits once again led the NLL in attendance during the 2023-24 season, helping lift the league to another milestone year.

A total of 152,767 fans attended a Bandits game at KeyBank Center, up 11 percent from last season. That's an average of 16,974 fans per home match-up - the largest NLL game average since 2011 (when Buffalo led the league with an average of 17,095 fans).

The fan support in Buffalo was a big reason why the NLL surpassed the one million fan mark for a second straight year. The Vancouver Warriors saw a 19.2 percent increase in attendance this past season - the only team to see a larger year-to-year increase than the Bandits.

Buffalo, the number four seed in the NLL playoffs, will begin their playoff run at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on the fifth-seeded Georgia Swarm. Tickets are still available for as low as $25.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!