Buffalo Bandits lead National Lacrosse League in attendance once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to Banditland. Population: The largest in the league.

The defending National Lacrosse League champion Buffalo Bandits once again led the NLL in attendance during the 2023-24 season, helping lift the league to another milestone year.

A total of 152,767 fans attended a Bandits game at KeyBank Center, up 11 percent from last season. That's an average of 16,974 fans per home match-up - the largest NLL game average since 2011 (when Buffalo led the league with an average of 17,095 fans).

The fan support in Buffalo was a big reason why the NLL surpassed the one million fan mark for a second straight year. The Vancouver Warriors saw a 19.2 percent increase in attendance this past season - the only team to see a larger year-to-year increase than the Bandits.

Buffalo, the number four seed in the NLL playoffs, will begin their playoff run at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on the fifth-seeded Georgia Swarm. Tickets are still available for as low as $25.

