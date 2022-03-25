Buffalo Bandits forwards Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith join 7 News live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it's on offense or in their own end, there isn't a team in the NLL that's playing better than the Buffalo Bandits this season.

Bandits forwards Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith joined 7 News anchor Jeff Russo live on Thursday to discuss the team's success. Buffalo sits atop the entire league with a 10-1 record.

"We're a veteran team now. And we brought in the right pieces offensively and defensively," Smith said. "And obviously our goaltender's just getting better with age."

Buffalo's backstop, Matt Vinc, is second in the NLL in saves and in save percentage. He leads the league with ten wins.

In addition to pacing the NLL on the stat sheet, the Bandits also lead the league in attendance. Plus, Buffalo is undefeated this season when they play in Banditland.

"It's somewhere where you just feel at home," Byrne said. "It really juices us up. Every time we step on the floor, you can just feel the energy and the momentum in the building."

The Bandits take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at 1:00 p.m. at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Then, the two teams meet again in Nova Scotia on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.