Buffalo Bandits forward Kyle Buchanan wins NLL Sportsmanship Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits forward Kyle Buchanan has won the NLL Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes a player for their sportsmanship on and off the field.

According to the Bandits, Buchanan has been a finalist for the award five times now, and this is the second time he has won it. He previously won the award in 2015.

Buchanan finished the regular season with 34 goals and 21 assists for 55 points. His 34 goals and 55 points were third on the team. He also finished the season with just four penalty minutes. He has had just eight penalty minutes during his Bandits career.

Other Bandits up for 2024-25 Season Awards include:

Forward Dhane Smith was named a finalist for both Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, goaltender Matt Vinc was named a finalist for Goaltender of the Year and Scott Loffler has been named a finalist for Executive of the Year.

John Gurtler, long-time Bandits play-by-play man, won the Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year Award earlier this week. The Bandits said Gurtler has called over 400 consecutive games since he started doing play-by-play for the Bandits in 2004. The award is named for longtime Bandits writer Tom Borrelli, who covered the team for The Buffalo News.