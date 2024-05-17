Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne named NLL MVP; also named NLL Offensive Player of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One day after he was named Offensive Player of the Year, Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne was named NLL MVP.

Byrne is the fourth player in Bandits franchise history to win the MVP award. He joined coach John Tavares, general manager Steve Dietrich, and teammate Dhane Smith. He was named MVP over Smith and Toronto Rock goaltender Nick Rose.

He had a record-setting regular season — he led the NLL in points with 135, was third in the league in goals with 53, and was second in the league in assists with 82. All three marks were new single-season career highs.

Byrne had at least four points in every regular season game and had seven or more points in 15 of the 18 regular season games. He finished the year just shy of the NLL record for points in a single season, which is 137 set by Smith in 2016.

Byrne's success has helped the team get to the NLL Finals where they will faceoff with the Albany FireWolves in a best-of-three series beginning Friday night.

Game 1 is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at MVP Arena in Albany. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. If necessary, Game 3 will be on May 25 at 5 p.m. at MVP Arena in Albany.