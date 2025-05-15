Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith named NLL Offensive Player of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith has some new hardware to add to his trophy case as he has been named NLL Offensive Player of the Year.

The two-time NLL champion finished the regular season with 32 goals and 102 assists for 134 points. He broke his own NLL single-season assists record for the fourth consecutive season, and his 134 points tied for the NLL lead with teammate Josh Byrne.

Smith had at least four points in all 18 regular-season games; he also had 12 games with seven or more points and five games with 10 or more points.

Smith is a two-time NLL MVP, he won the award in 2016 and 2022. He is one of five players in league history to win at least two MVP awards and is a finalist for the award again this season. The winner of the MVP award will be announced on Friday.

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bandits forward Kyle Buchanan won the NLL Sportsmanship Award and John Gurtler, long-time Bandits play-by-play man, won the Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year Award.