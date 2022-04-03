Buffalo Bandits fall to Colorado Mammoth 15-14

DENVER (WKBW) — A slow start for both squads turned into a scoring affair by the end of the contest. The Buffalo Bandits were dealt their second loss of the season 15-14 by the Colorado Mammoth. Connor Robinson scored the game-winning goal that sealed the deal.

Dhane Smith and Chris Cloutier scored the first two Buffalo goals, but they were the only two tallies in the entire first quarter. Smith, Chase Fraser, and Josh Byrne each had a hat trick. Matt Vinc saved only 69.4% of the shots he faced; that was his second lowest save percentage of the season.

Buffalo falls to 13-2 on the year, but still has the best record in the NLL by far. The Bandits are back at home next Saturday when they host the New York Riptide at 5:00 p.m.