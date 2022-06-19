Watch
Sports

Actions

Buffalo Bandits fall short of NLL Title in 10-8 loss to Colorado

Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse
David Zalubowski/AP
Buffalo Bandits gather to face the Colorado Mammoth during the second half of Game 2 of the National Lacrosse League finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 22:34:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sold out crowd at KeyBank Center had to go home disappointed on Saturday night. The Buffalo Bandits lost a pivotal game three to the Colorado Mammoth 10-8.

The Bandits held Colorado scoreless during the third quarter. But three unanswered goals after the Bandits tied it up at seven apiece lifted the Mammoth to the championship.

Silver Creek graduate Zed Williams scored four goals for the Mammoth. The top-seeded Bandits finished the season with a 14-4 regular season record.

Their only playoff losses were against Colorado in both game two and game three. This year's playoffs mark the second consecutive time that the Bandits fell short in the NLL Finals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United