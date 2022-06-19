Buffalo Bandits fall short of NLL Title in 10-8 loss to Colorado

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sold out crowd at KeyBank Center had to go home disappointed on Saturday night. The Buffalo Bandits lost a pivotal game three to the Colorado Mammoth 10-8.

The Bandits held Colorado scoreless during the third quarter. But three unanswered goals after the Bandits tied it up at seven apiece lifted the Mammoth to the championship.

Silver Creek graduate Zed Williams scored four goals for the Mammoth. The top-seeded Bandits finished the season with a 14-4 regular season record.

Their only playoff losses were against Colorado in both game two and game three. This year's playoffs mark the second consecutive time that the Bandits fell short in the NLL Finals.