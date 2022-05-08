Buffalo Bandits eliminate FireWolves with 10-5 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bandits have advanced to the NLL's semifinals! Buffalo came out on top of the Albany FireWolves 10-5 on Saturday.

Buffalo forwards Dhane Smith and Connor Fields scored two goals apiece. Matt Vinc made 45 saves for the Bandits at the other end.

Both teams scored just two goals in the first half. The Bandits broke the low-scoring affair wide open with two goals in the first 92 seconds of the third quarter.

The Bandits will take on the Toronto Rock in a best-of-three series with a trip to the NLL Championship on the line. The first game will be in Buffalo on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m.