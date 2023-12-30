Watch Now
Buffalo Bandits drop second game of the season

Buffalo Bandits
Posted at 11:56 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 00:03:35-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits were 1-1, heading into Friday's game against the Georgia Swarm, and were looking to remain undefeated in Banditland. Instead, it was a back and forth battle, with the biggest lead being two throughout the entire game.

In the final quarter, when Buffalo needed to squeak out a win, they couldn't earn a single goal in the final 11 minutes, which ultimately led to their 9-8 loss.

Penalty trouble also became costly for the Bandits.

Buffalo falls 1-2, on the season.

Next up is the Colorado Mammoth when they travel to Buffalo.

