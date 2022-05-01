Buffalo Bandits drop regular season finale 10-7 to Toronto Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a weekend off, the Buffalo Bandits fell short in their final regular season game. The Toronto Rock scored five unanswered goals to beat Buffalo 10-7.

Bandits forward Kyle Buchanan had a hat trick, while Josh Byrne added two goals, as well. Matt Vinc made 32 saves at the other end.

Toronto's run was spearheaded by a hat trick from Challen Rogers. After only scoring three goals in the first three quarters, the rock found the back of the net seven times in the final frame.

Buffalo finishes the regular season 14-4. The top-seeded Bandits will host the Albany Firewolves in the first round of the NLL playoffs next weekend.