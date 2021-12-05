Watch
Buffalo Bandits defeat Calgary Roughnecks 16-9 in first game since March 2020

Adam Unger
Buffalo Bandits
Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 08:23:20-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their first game in nearly two years, the Buffalo Bandits not only welcomed back fans, but came out on top with a 16-9 win over the Calgary Roughnecks at KeyBank Center.

East Amherst's Connor Fields tallied four goals on the night along with Josh Byrne who also scored four, while Dhane Smith recorded three goals and six assists for nine points on the night.

Goalie Matt Vinc had 49 saves on the night to lead the Bandits to victory.

Buffalo's next game is down I-90 when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks next Saturday, while their next home game is January 8 when they play Toronto.

