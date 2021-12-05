Buffalo Bandits defeat Calgary Roughnecks 16-9 in first game since March 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their first game in nearly two years, the Buffalo Bandits not only welcomed back fans, but came out on top with a 16-9 win over the Calgary Roughnecks at KeyBank Center.

So uh... this winter is going to be FUN. For the first time in a long time, #Banditland was rocking tonight.



And for good reason.



The @NLLBandits broke this one wide open in the third quarter with SEVEN goals 🤠 this offense is NOT to be trifled with. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Gve81M9zCE — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) December 5, 2021

East Amherst's Connor Fields tallied four goals on the night along with Josh Byrne who also scored four, while Dhane Smith recorded three goals and six assists for nine points on the night.

Goalie Matt Vinc had 49 saves on the night to lead the Bandits to victory.

Buffalo's next game is down I-90 when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks next Saturday, while their next home game is January 8 when they play Toronto.