Buffalo Bandits complete weekend sweep of Halifax Thunderbirds with 16-11 win

Bandits FireWolves 2022
Adam Unger
The Buffalo Bandits gather at their bench during a game against the Albany FireWolves on February 18, 2022. The Bandits went on to win 13-8.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 27, 2022
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (WKBW) — For the second time in two days, the Buffalo Bandits and the Halifax Thunderbirds squared off. And for the second time in two days, Buffalo won.

By five goals. Again.

Forwards Dhane Smith and Chase Fraser led the way from the righty wing. Smith had five goals and two assists, while Fraser added four goals and one assist. Smith reached the career 300 goal mark in the 16-11 victory.

At the other end, Matt Vinc made a season-high 60 saves and Kevin Brownell caused two turnovers. The Bandits are back in action again on Thursday when they visit the Philadelphia Wings.

