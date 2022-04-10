Buffalo Bandits' comeback falls short in 15-12 loss to New York Riptide

The Buffalo Bandits had their work cut out for them on Saturday evening. After just one quarter— a frame that Buffalo has dominated all season— the Bandits were down 6-1 to the New York Riptide. John Tavares's bunch crawled back into the game, but ultimately fell to the Riptide 15-12.

Seven unanswered New York goals, two of which came from rookie of the year favorite Jeff Teat, saw the Bandits trail by as many as eight goals. Teat had four goals and six assists as the Riptide's lead ballooned at the break.

But the Bandits found life in the second half. Buffalo went on a 4-0 run of their own in the fourth quarter, but a slew of penalties brought the Bandits' momentum to a halt. The three-goal deficit at the final whistle was the smallest difference since the middle of the first quarter.

For the first time this season, Buffalo has lost two in a row. The Bandits will look to get back on track on April 16 when they visit the Georgia Swarm. The Bandits' next win could clinch home-field advantage throughout this year's NLL playoffs.