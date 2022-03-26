Buffalo Bandits clinch playoff berth with 16-11 win over Halifax

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's just something about Banditland. Buffalo is still undefeated at home with a month to go in the NLL's regular season. The Bandits also punched their tickets to the NLL Playoffs with a 16-11 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Buffalo found themselves in an 8-6 hole at halftime, but a 4-0 run during the third quarter helped the Bandits take back the lead. Forwards Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith had a hat trick apiece while goalie Matt Vinc made 54 saves and added two assists.

The Bandits picked up their league-leading eleventh win and hold an 11-1 record. Buffalo has a chance to pick up another win on Sunday when the Bandits and Thunderbirds meet again in Nova Scotia at 4:00 p.m.