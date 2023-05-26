Buffalo Bandits begin their quest for a championship in rematch of 2022 NLL Finals against Colorado

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Banditland will be rocking Saturday night as the Buffalo Bandits begin their quest for a championship in a rematch of the 2022 NLL Finals against the Colorado Mammoth.

The Bandits are looking for redemption after losing the 2022 finals to the Mammoth.

Buffalo comes into the 2023 NLL Finals on a hot streak, in the three playoff games they have played they have outscored their opponents by a total of 51-21 and have not allowed more than 8 goals in a game.

The offense has been led by forwards Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne, and Chris Cloutier.

Smith and Byrne are tied for the team lead in points, each with 26, while Byrne and Cloutier are tied for the team lead in goals with 11. Smith leads the team with 20 assists.

It has been a full team effort on defense with goaltender Matt Vinc leading the way with a 7.07 goals against average and an .870 save percentage.

7 Sports' Bree Aldridge spoke to Smith and Byrne about this season and what has changed for them since last year.