Buffalo Bandits beat Mammoth 15-14 to win Game 1 of the NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are one win away from an NLL title! With Banditland behind them, John Tavares and company beat the Colorado Mammoth 15-14 in a game that came down to the wire.

Three Bandits hat tricks from Tehoka Nanticoke, Josh Byrne, and Dhane Smith were the driving force behind the Bandits' offense. Nick Weiss scored the game-winning goal on a breakway with less than a minute to go.

The best-of-three series will go to Colorado next weekend. If necessary, game three would be back at KeyBank Center in two weeks. Game two's faceoff is on June 11 at 9:00 p.m.