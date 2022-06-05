Watch
Buffalo Bandits beat Mammoth 15-14 to win Game 1 of the NLL Finals

The Buffalo Bandits defense huddles at the bench during a game against the Toronto Rock on April 30, 2022.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 22:00:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are one win away from an NLL title! With Banditland behind them, John Tavares and company beat the Colorado Mammoth 15-14 in a game that came down to the wire.

Three Bandits hat tricks from Tehoka Nanticoke, Josh Byrne, and Dhane Smith were the driving force behind the Bandits' offense. Nick Weiss scored the game-winning goal on a breakway with less than a minute to go.

The best-of-three series will go to Colorado next weekend. If necessary, game three would be back at KeyBank Center in two weeks. Game two's faceoff is on June 11 at 9:00 p.m.

